Miller threw his fifth bullpen session of the spring Tuesday, incorporating breaking balls for the first time, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.

Miller is working his way back from May Tommy John surgery. The standard recovery timetable would see Miller returning to the big leagues at some point in June or July. He could be a factor down the stretch for the Diamondbacks and for fantasy owners, though with xFIPs of 5.06 and 4.84 in the last two years, he's both an injury risk and a performance risk.