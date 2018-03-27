Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Making progress in rehab
Miller threw his fifth bullpen session of the spring Tuesday, incorporating breaking balls for the first time, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.
Miller is working his way back from May Tommy John surgery. The standard recovery timetable would see Miller returning to the big leagues at some point in June or July. He could be a factor down the stretch for the Diamondbacks and for fantasy owners, though with xFIPs of 5.06 and 4.84 in the last two years, he's both an injury risk and a performance risk.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Tosses short bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Moved to DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Wins arbitration case•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Taken off disabled list•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Resumes throwing Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Undergoes surgery Wednesday•
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...