Miller (elbow) has been activated from the disabled list, and will make his season debut Monday night against the Marlins.

Miller has been out of action since undergoing Tommy John surgery May 10, 2017, but he is ready to return to action after completing both his recovery and a rehab assignment. Miller threw 81 pitches in his final rehab start last week, and he doesn't figure to be extended too much beyond that in his first MLB start in over 14 months.