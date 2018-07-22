Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Miller (elbow) could rejoin the big club in a relief role if and when he's ready to return from the 10-day disabled list, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Miller returned from a nearly 14-month-long layoff from Tommy John surgery and rejoined the Diamondbacks in late June, making just four turns through the rotation before being shut down with elbow inflammation. Arizona will re-evaluate Miller by the end of the month before determining his next step, but given that the 27-year-old has already experienced a setback with his surgically repaired elbow, the club could be inclined to take a prudent approach with him once he's cleared to resume throwing. Using Miller out of the bullpen would be a way for the Diamondbacks to both limit the strain on his elbow and enhance his effectiveness, as his results through four starts (11.40 ERA, 2.07 WHIP in 15 innings) simply didn't cut it.