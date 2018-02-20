Miller (elbow) was placed on the disabled list Monday, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.

Placing Miller on the disabled list was a procedural move for the Diamondbacks, who had to make room on their roster for the newly-signed Jarrod Dyson. Miller underwent Tommy John surgery in May, and is currently without a timeframe for his eventual return. The righty started just four games last season, over which he threw for a 4.09 ERA and 1.45 WHIP.