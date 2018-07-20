Miller's (elbow) MRI revealed no further damage to his UCL, though he will be shut down for at least another week, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.

Miller hit the disabled list on July 12 with elbow inflammation, a worrying diagnosis for a pitcher who only very recently returned from Tommy John surgery. It appears that he was lucky enough to avoid another UCL tear, though the Diamondbacks will certainly be careful with him going forward. He had struggled to an 11.40 ERA in four starts since returning to action, so there will be significant question marks about both his health and effectiveness for the rest of the season.