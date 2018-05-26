Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Rehab assignment on tap next week
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Friday that Miller (elbow) would begin a minor-league rehab assignment at High-A Visalia early during the upcoming week, the Associated Press reports.
Miller tossed a bullpen session Friday after his final extended spring training outing Wednesday went off without a hitch, so the lefty will now advance to the final phase of his long recovery from Tommy John surgery. Lovullo said he expects Miller to throw up to 75 pitches in his first start for Visalia and make at least one more start in the minors beyond that before being activated from the 60-day disabled list. With that timeline in mind, Miller looks like he could rejoin the Diamondbacks as soon as early-to-mid-June, which is a bit sooner than what was initially projected coming out of spring training.
