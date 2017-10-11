Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Resumes throwing Monday
Miller (elbow) was able to throw off flat ground Monday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery May 10, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.
According to Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, Miller threw from about 45 feet 30-to-40 times. The right-hander is scheduled to continue light throwing for the next several weeks before he's rested throughout November and December to keep his arm fresh for the start of spring training. The Diamondbacks haven't issued a timetable for Miller's return to the big club, but the expectation is that he'll open the 2018 campaign on the disabled list before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Undergoes surgery Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Surgery on tap for May 10•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Decides on Tommy John surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Lands on 60-day DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Diagnosed with damaged UCL•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Possibly needs Tommy John•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...