Miller (elbow) was able to throw off flat ground Monday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery May 10, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

According to Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, Miller threw from about 45 feet 30-to-40 times. The right-hander is scheduled to continue light throwing for the next several weeks before he's rested throughout November and December to keep his arm fresh for the start of spring training. The Diamondbacks haven't issued a timetable for Miller's return to the big club, but the expectation is that he'll open the 2018 campaign on the disabled list before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment.