Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Returns from disabled list
Miller (elbow) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Saturday.
Miller hasn't pitched since before the All-Star break while battling elbow inflammation. He's made just four starts for Arizona this year, allowing 21 runs (19 earned) in 15 innings. Christian Walker was placed on the 60-day disabled list with a facial fracture in a corresponding move.
