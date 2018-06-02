Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Second rehab start coming Monday
Miller is scheduled to make his next rehab appearance Monday for Double-A Jackson, the Associated Press reports.
Miller will be pitching on six days' rest after tossing five innings of one-run ball and striking out eight in his first rehab appearance for High-A Visalia on May 29. Miller threw 65 pitches in that outing, so he'll presumably bump his count up closer to the 70-to-80 range as he builds his arm back up following a year-plus layoff due to Tommy John surgery. The Diamondbacks will likely wait and see how Miller looks during Monday's outing before determining if another rehab start is necessary or if he's ready to return from the 60-day disabled list and rejoin the big club.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Impresses in first rehab start•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Rehab assignment on tap next week•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Set to throw again Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Tosses 63 pitches Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Another extended spring start coming•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Impresses during simulated game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...