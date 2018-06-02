Miller is scheduled to make his next rehab appearance Monday for Double-A Jackson, the Associated Press reports.

Miller will be pitching on six days' rest after tossing five innings of one-run ball and striking out eight in his first rehab appearance for High-A Visalia on May 29. Miller threw 65 pitches in that outing, so he'll presumably bump his count up closer to the 70-to-80 range as he builds his arm back up following a year-plus layoff due to Tommy John surgery. The Diamondbacks will likely wait and see how Miller looks during Monday's outing before determining if another rehab start is necessary or if he's ready to return from the 60-day disabled list and rejoin the big club.