Miller (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day disabled list to start Monday against the Marlins, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Miller has been cleared to make his long-awaited 2018 big-league debut after completing a lengthy recovery process that included a four-game rehab assignment. He posted a 4.66 ERA and 28:6 K:BB across 19.1 innings across those four outings (two with Double-A Jackson, two with High-A Visalia). The right-hander, who hasn't pitched in the majors since April of 2017 due to an elbow injury that ultimately required Tommy John surgery, will assume the rotation spot of Matt Koch, who was sent to the minors Wednesday. With Robbie Ray (oblique) also nearing a return from the disabled list, Miller may need to pitch well right away if he wants to stick in the rotation.