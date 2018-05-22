Miller (elbow) is scheduled to throw Wednesday at extended spring training, Jim Hoehn of MLB.com reports.

It's expected that Miller will face minor-league hitters Wednesday in his third simulated game, but Arizona may instead opt to just have him throw batting practice and/or complete a bullpen session. Either way, Miller seems to be coming along nicely in his recovery from May 2017 Tommy John surgery and looks to be closing in on a minor-league rehab assignment. He could be activated from the 60-day disabled list and warrant consideration for a spot in the Arizona rotation at some point in the second half of June.