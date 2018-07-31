Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Shifts to 60-day DL
Miller (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Miller lasted just four poor starts in his return from Tommy John surgery before being shut down again with elbow inflammation. An MRI revealed no further UCL damage, but the shift to the 60-day disabled list indicates that Miller's injury is a serious one. He'll be ineligible to return until September 11, at which point it's possible that the Diamondbacks just keep him on the DL to rest. The move makes room for the addition of deadline-day acquisition Brad Ziegler.
