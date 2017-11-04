Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Taken off disabled list
Miller (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Friday.
Miller underwent Tommy John surgery in early May, and was actually able to throw off flat ground in October, so it remains to be seen what his timetable will be heading into the 2018 season. At this point, it seems likely that the right-hander will begin the year on the DL, but it will all depend on how he progresses this offseason.
