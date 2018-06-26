Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Takes loss in 2018 debut
Miller (elbow) lasted 3.2 innings and gave up five runs on six hits and two walks to take the loss in his season debut Monday against the Marlins.
Miller had an ugly return in his first start in the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery last May. He was undone by his inability to retire the opposing pitcher, Dan Straily, who doubled and scored in the third inning and walked as part of a three-run fourth frame. Miller also allowed a solo home run in the first inning. On the bright side, Miller's fastball was clocked as high as 97.6 mph, a good sign that his surgically-repaired elbow has healed as anticipated. Unfortunately, Miller hasn't posted a sub-4.00 ERA in any season since 2015, so healthy or not, he may not prove to be a worthy fantasy asset in most leagues.
