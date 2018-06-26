Miller (0-1) gave up five runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts and lasted just 3.2 innings in a loss Monday to the Marlins.

Miller had an ugly return in his first start since going on the disabled list May 10, 2017 to undergo Tommy John surgery. He was undone by his inability to retire the opposing pitcher, Daniel Straily, who doubled and scored in the third inning and walked as part of a three-run fourth frame, and Miller also allowed a solo home run in the first inning. On the bright side, Miller's fastball touched as high as 97.6 mph, a good sign that his repaired elbow is healthy. Unfortunately, Miller has not been effective in recent years, so healthy or not, he may not prove to be a worthy fantasy asset.