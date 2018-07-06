Miller (0-3) allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out seven across 5.1 innings of work to take the loss Thursday against the Padres.

Miller had put together a solid start through five innings by allowing only two earned runs, but he allowed a walk and a triple to begin the sixth inning. Both of those runners ultimately came around to score -- one on an error and the other on a hit allowed by Andrew Chafin -- inflating his run total. Despite the less than stellar stat-line, there were encouraging signs from the performance as Miller managed 11 swinging strikes on 94 pitches while inducing seven groundball outs.