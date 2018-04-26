Miller (elbow) completed a live-batting practice session Wednesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Miller had previously been limited to throwing side session, so the fact that he's now facing hitters amounts to a step forward in his recovery. The right-hander is still probably multiple weeks away from kicking off a minor-league rehab assignment, but remains on track to return from the 60-day disabled list at some point in June or July.

