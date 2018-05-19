Miller (elbow) covered 3.1 innings Friday in an extended spring-training start, the Associated Press reports. He gave up two runs on two hits and fanned seven.

After tossing 33 pitches in his first start at extended spring training a week earlier, Miller upped his pitch count to 63 on Friday. Though he didn't witness Miller's start while the Diamondbacks were in New York, Arizona skipper Torey Lovullo relayed reports that the right-hander looked strong during the outing. According to Lovullo, Miller will remain in Arizona to make one more start at extended spring training before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Miller is expected to toss around 75 pitches or cover five innings his next time out.