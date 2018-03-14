Miller (elbow) was able to throw a 15-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.

This marked the first bullpen session for Miller since undergoing Tommy John surgery last May. He is expected to miss the first couple months of the 2018 season while continuing his recovery, but there hasn't been any clear timetable for his eventual return at this point. Expect a better picture once he's able to increase activity.