Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Ups throwing distance
Miller (elbow) increased his throwing distance to 75 feet off flat ground Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.
It's only an incremental step forward for Miller, who had been throwing from 60 feet as of last weekend. Miller seems likely to be limited to flat-ground throwing for at least another week before the Diamondbacks clear him for mound work.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Starts throwing program•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: May return from DL in relief role•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: MRI reveals no further UCL damage•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Still awaiting MRI results•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Placed on DL with elbow inflammation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...