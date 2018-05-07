Miller (elbow) is scheduled to throw two innings in an extended spring training game Friday, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.

Miller has been throwing bullpen sessions and facing hitters in live batting practice for the better part of two weeks, and it appears the Diamondbacks are now ready to see how he fares in a game setting. It's expected that Miller will require multiple outings at extended spring training before gearing up for what will likely be an elongated minor-league rehab assignment as he looks to build up his arm following a year-plus layoff from Tommy John surgery. The Diamondbacks don't have a specific timetable for when Miller will be activated from the 60-day disabled list, but the right-hander currently seems to be trending toward a return shortly before the All-Star break.