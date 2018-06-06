Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Miller (elbow) would remain on assignment at Double-A Jackson for at least one more rehab start, the Associated Press reports.

Lovullo noted that Miller didn't experience any unusual soreness with his surgically repaired right elbow after completed his first start at Jackson and second turn in the minors overall Monday. Miller, who tossed 79 pitches during that outing while giving up one run and striking out six over 4.2 innings, is expected to build up to 90 pitches in his upcoming start for Jackson, which will likely fall Saturday or Sunday. Assuming he comes out of that appearance no worse for the wear, Miller would presumably get activated from the 60-day disabled list and slot back into the Arizona rotation for the first time since April 2017.