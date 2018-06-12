Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Will start for High-A on Saturday
Miller (elbow) will start for High-A Visalia on Saturday, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.
Miller has already made a trio of rehab starts so far, allowing 10 runs while striking out 18 across 12.2 innings during those outings. He's set to make at least two more rehab appearances before potentially being activated from the 60-day disabled list, lining him up for a return near the end of June if all goes well. That said, Miller may not be guaranteed a spot in the Diamondbacks' rotation once healthy if Zack Godley, Matt Koch and Clay Buchholz are all pitching well.
