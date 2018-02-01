Miller (elbow) will make $4.9 million in 2018 after winning his arbitration case, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

With Miller emerging victorious, the Diamondbacks will have to pay the southpaw a hair more than their $4.7 million offer. The 27-year-old managed just four starts in 2017 before a torn UCL in his right elbow forced him to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery in May. Miller, who was coming off a brutal 2016 campaign (6.15 ERA), was showing promise prior to the injury, posting a 4.09 ERA and 20:12 K:BB across 22 innings of work. His fastball velocity also sat at a career-high 94.9 mph. While Miller remains without an exact timetable for his return, he'll likely open the season on the disabled list and could be limited to a long relief/sixth starter role initially upon his return.