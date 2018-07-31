Bracho was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Andrew Chafin was placed on the paternity list, so Bracho will return to the big-league club to take his place in the short term. He has been back and forth between the majors and Triple-A this season, sporting a 2.04 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 17.2 innings in the big leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories