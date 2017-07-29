Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Brought back to majors
Bracho was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
While the 25-year-old continues to miss bats at a prolific clip, he's been undone by walks and home runs at the upper levels. Until he makes some notable progress in those areas, Bracho will remain far from high-leverage work.
