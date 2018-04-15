Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Called up by Diamondbacks
Bracho was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
Bracho will provide bullpen depth for the Diamondbacks while the team decides on an extra starter to replace Taijuan Walker (forearm), who was sent to the DL in a corresponding move. Bracho is off to a bit of a shaky start at Triple-A so far, allowing five earned runs on seven hits in his first three appearances. The right-hander finished last year with a 4.08 ERA at the Triple-A level (33 games).
