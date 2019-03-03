Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Dealing with elbow pain
Bracho was removed from Sunday's game against Seattle because of elbow pain, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The Diamondbacks still don't know the extent of Bracho's injury, but he's expected to see the team doctor Sunday evening. The team will likely provide an update after he's examined by the team physician.
