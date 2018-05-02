Bracho was the pitcher of record Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 win over the Dodgers after tossing a scoreless seventh inning. He allowed no hits and two walks and struck out one.

Bracho recorded the first two outs of the frame without much stress before issuing back-to-back walks to put a runner in scoring position. Fortunately for the Diamondbacks, the young right-hander buckled down and struck out Cody Bellinger to end the threat, then earned his first MLB win after Arizona scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead. Arizona only recalled Bracho on Monday in order to have a fresh arm in the bullpen until a fifth starter was needed to assume the rotation spot of the injured Robbie Ray (oblique), so there's a good chance the 25-year-old will head back to Triple-A Reno before the end of the week.