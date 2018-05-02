Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Earns first MLB win
Bracho was the pitcher of record Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 win over the Dodgers after tossing a scoreless seventh inning. He allowed no hits and two walks and struck out one.
Bracho recorded the first two outs of the frame without much stress before issuing back-to-back walks to put a runner in scoring position. Fortunately for the Diamondbacks, the young right-hander buckled down and struck out Cody Bellinger to end the threat, then earned his first MLB win after Arizona scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead. Arizona only recalled Bracho on Monday in order to have a fresh arm in the bullpen until a fifth starter was needed to assume the rotation spot of the injured Robbie Ray (oblique), so there's a good chance the 25-year-old will head back to Triple-A Reno before the end of the week.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Headed up to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Sent to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Strikes out seven in long relief•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Called up by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Optioned to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Records one out Saturday•
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...