Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Expected to start on IL
Bracho (elbow) is expected to start the season on the injured list, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Bracho underwent Tommy John surgery last March, so this is not a surprising bit of news. Tommy John survivors typically require more than a year before pitching competitively again.
