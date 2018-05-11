Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Headed back to Reno
Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Thursday's game.
Bracho was recently recalled earlier this week and appeared in three straight contests, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts in his brief stay with the team. He will likely return in the near future, but the Diamondbacks needed to replenish their bullpen, doing so with Jake Barrett, who was recalled from Reno in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Returns to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Optioned to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Earns first MLB win•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Headed up to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Sent to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Strikes out seven in long relief•
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...