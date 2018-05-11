Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Thursday's game.

Bracho was recently recalled earlier this week and appeared in three straight contests, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts in his brief stay with the team. He will likely return in the near future, but the Diamondbacks needed to replenish their bullpen, doing so with Jake Barrett, who was recalled from Reno in a corresponding move.