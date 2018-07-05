Bracho was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

Bracho has made 12 appearances out of the bullpen for Arizona this season, posting an impressive 1.84 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with a 21 strikeouts over 14.2 innings. The Diamondbacks promoted Bracho after sending Joey Krehbiel to the minors following Wednesday's matchup with St. Louis.

