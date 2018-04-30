Bracho was recalled form Triple-A Reno on Monday.

With Robbie Ray (oblique) landing on the disabled list, the Diamondbacks opted to bring Bracho up to the big club. The right-handed reliever has appeared in six games (9.1 innings) with Reno this season, over which he's allowed six runs on 10 hits and a walk. Last season he posted a 5.66 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 21 games (20.2 innings) with Arizona.