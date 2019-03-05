An MRI revealed Bracho is dealing with a partially torn UCL, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Bracho suffered the injury over the weekend, and Monday's MRI confirmed fears that the issue isn't a minor one. While a course of action has yet to be determined for the right-hander, Tommy John surgery remains a distinct possibility; his test results are being sent to Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion.

