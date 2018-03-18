Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Optioned to minors
Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
After posting a 5.66 ERA over 20.2 innings out of the Diamondbacks' bullpen in 2017, Bracho was positioned to have to work his way onto the team's Opening Day roster this spring. The young righty tossed eight innings in the Cactus League but accumulated an uninspiring 6.75 ERA and will now have to kick off his 2018 campaign in Triple-A Reno. He's certainly a candidate to return to the major leagues when bullpen reinforcement is needed.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Records one out Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Joins Diamondbacks on Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Optioned down to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Sent down to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Brought back to majors•
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...