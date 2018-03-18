Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

After posting a 5.66 ERA over 20.2 innings out of the Diamondbacks' bullpen in 2017, Bracho was positioned to have to work his way onto the team's Opening Day roster this spring. The young righty tossed eight innings in the Cactus League but accumulated an uninspiring 6.75 ERA and will now have to kick off his 2018 campaign in Triple-A Reno. He's certainly a candidate to return to the major leagues when bullpen reinforcement is needed.