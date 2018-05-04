Bracho was sent down to Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Bracho has appeared in four games for Arizona this season, logging a 1.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over six innings of relief. Since Bracho has pitched in each of the past three games, it makes sense that the Diamondbacks would look to replenish their bullpen, calling up Kris Medlen to take his place. Expect to see Bracho back in the majors soon.