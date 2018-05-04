Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Optioned to minors
Bracho was sent down to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Bracho has appeared in four games for Arizona this season, logging a 1.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over six innings of relief. Since Bracho has pitched in each of the past three games, it makes sense that the Diamondbacks would look to replenish their bullpen, calling up Kris Medlen to take his place. Expect to see Bracho back in the majors soon.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Earns first MLB win•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Headed up to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Sent to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Strikes out seven in long relief•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Called up by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Optioned to minors•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...