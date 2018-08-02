Bracho was sent back down to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

Bracho was moved off the active roster in order to make room for Brad Ziegler. Through 18 appearances with the Diamondbacks this year, Bracho has logged an impressive 2.04 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with an 11.7 K/9. Look for him to return to the majors when replenishments in the bullpen are needed.

