Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Optioned to Reno
Bracho was sent back down to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
Bracho was moved off the active roster in order to make room for Brad Ziegler. Through 18 appearances with the Diamondbacks this year, Bracho has logged an impressive 2.04 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with an 11.7 K/9. Look for him to return to the majors when replenishments in the bullpen are needed.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Back in majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Recalled from Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Headed to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Heads back to Reno•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...