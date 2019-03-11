Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Placed on injured list
Bracho (elbow) was sent to the 60-day injured list on Monday.
The move makes room on the 40-man roster for the newly-signed Adam Jones. It has no effect on Bracho's return timeline, as he'll spend the year recovering from Tommy John surgery.
