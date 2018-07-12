Bracho was called up from Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

The promotions of Bracho and Matt Koch likely signify that Shelby Miller (elbow) and T.J. McFarland (neck) are headed for the disabled list. Bracho last appeared in a game against the Padres on July 5, and has logged a clean 1.72 ERA and 0.83 WHIP while recording 22 strikeouts over 15.2 innings of relief for Arizona this year.