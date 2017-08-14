Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Recalled from Triple-A
Bracho was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Bracho will take the place on Jake Barrett on the roster and in the bullpen. Aside from a couple of rough outings earlier in the year, Bracho has been solid for the big club. In seven appearances (eight innings) since the beginning of June, the 25-year-old owns a shiny 1.13 ERA and 6:2 K:BB.
