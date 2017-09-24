Bracho retired one of the two batters he faced in Saturday's 12-6 loss to the Marlins, giving up a hit and notching a strikeout.

Bracho has made five appearances for the Diamondbacks since joining the team as a September callup, giving up three runs on three walks and two hits over three innings. He'll likely see most of his usage in lower-leverage situations for the final week of the regular season and seems unlikely to earn a spot on the Diamondbacks' roster during the postseason.