Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Rejoins big club Tuesday
Bracho was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
The Diamondbacks needed a fresh reliever after Monday's starter, Zack Godley, lasted just 3.1 innings, so Bracho was summoned to the majors to replace Jake Barrett -- who tossed two innings of relief Monday -- in the bullpen. The 25-year-old owns a sharp 1.08 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB through 8.1 innings with the Diamondbacks this season.
