Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Returning to bigs
Bracho was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The right-hander's 4.46 ERA in 34.1 innings for the aces comes with several positives, including eight saves, a 13.6 K/9 and 2.1 BB/9. He's done well in 18 major-league outings, too, with a 2.04 ERA, 11.7 K/9 and 2.6 BB/9. The Diamondbacks should deploy Bracho in at least a few high-leverage setup spots down the stretch, which could feed him a few holds.
