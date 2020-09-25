Bracho (elbow) was activated from the 45-day injured list Friday.
The 28-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2019 and has been sidelined all season, but he'll return from the injured list for the final weekend. Bracho last pitched in 2018 and had a 3.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB over 31 innings, and he'll likely make an appearance or two this weekend to get him some game action before the offseason.
