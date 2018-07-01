Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Returns from Triple-A
The Diamondbacks recalled Bracho from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
Bracho has been electric over his previous 11 appearances for the big club this season, accruing a 1.42 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB in 12.2 innings. Despite those strong numbers, Bracho's standing as one of a limited number of Arizona relievers with minor-league options remaining likely means that he won't be in store for a long-term stay with the Diamondbacks.
