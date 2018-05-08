Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Returns to majors
Bracho was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
With Braden Shipley (elbow) being placed on the disabled list, Bracho will return to the big club. Bracho has tossed six innings over four games for the Diamondbacks this season. In that time he's allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out ten batters.
