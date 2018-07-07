Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bracho returns to Reno for the second time since the start of July, and has a 1.72 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with 22 strikeouts across 15.2 innings with the Diamondbacks this season. The 25-year-old seems likely to rejoin Arizona at some point given his major-league success thus far in 2018.

