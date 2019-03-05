Bracho (elbow) was scheduled for an MRI on Monday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Results of the MRI have not been made public, but the Diamondbacks fear Bracho's elbow injury is serious. "(I) had some conversation with him and (he's) obviously a little bit disappointed," manager Torey Lovullo said, "but we're going to hope for the best and I told him to remain as optimistic as possible." The right-handed reliever bounced back in 2018 after two subpar seasons, but underlying metrics and this injury do not portend a repeat in 2019.