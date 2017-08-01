Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Bracho pitched a scoreless inning since being recalled on July 29, but with infield depth the more pressing need at the moment, the reliever will head back to the minors for more seasoning. Jack Reinheimer will replace him on the active roster.

