Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Sent down to minors
Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Bracho pitched a scoreless inning since being recalled on July 29, but with infield depth the more pressing need at the moment, the reliever will head back to the minors for more seasoning. Jack Reinheimer will replace him on the active roster.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Brought back to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Recalled by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Sent back to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Mops up in Sunday's victory•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Shuttles back to majors•
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...