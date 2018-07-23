Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Sent down to Triple-A
Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Bracho was removed from the roster to make room for T.J. McFarland (neck), who was activated from the 10-day disabled list. His performances suggest he could return soon, as he's recorded an excellent 2.04 ERA in 17.2 major-league innings this season. He's struck out a third of the batters he's faced while walking just 7.3 percent.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Recalled from Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Headed to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Heads back to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Returns from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Shuttled back to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...