Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Bracho was removed from the roster to make room for T.J. McFarland (neck), who was activated from the 10-day disabled list. His performances suggest he could return soon, as he's recorded an excellent 2.04 ERA in 17.2 major-league innings this season. He's struck out a third of the batters he's faced while walking just 7.3 percent.

